American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

