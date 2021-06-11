American International Group Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after buying an additional 688,932 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 258,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.78 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.