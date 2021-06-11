American International Group Inc. Has $908,000 Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

HOME stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $615,486.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $642,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,046. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

