American International Group Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLAY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLAY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

