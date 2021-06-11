American International Group Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

