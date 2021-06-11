American International Group Inc. Sells 571 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iStar worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iStar by 109.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 8.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAR. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.71. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

