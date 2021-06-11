American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $810.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in American Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

