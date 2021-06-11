American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,964 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 5.0% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.24% of American Tower worth $251,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.11. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

