Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 459,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 501,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USA shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.
Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
