Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 172.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.