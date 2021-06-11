Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

