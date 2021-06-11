Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

ADI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,620. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $167.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

