Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to announce $729.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.00 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 995.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 124,114 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000.

AVYA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 937,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,194. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

