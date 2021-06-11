Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $59.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.95 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 3,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $464.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

