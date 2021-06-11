Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.10 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

