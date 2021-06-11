Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Mesa Air Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

MESA stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 3.11. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 159.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 198,845 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $8,814,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.