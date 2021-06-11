Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,802,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,275. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 19,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,099. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

