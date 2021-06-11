Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SWK by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in SWK by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28. SWK has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

