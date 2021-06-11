Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

SNX traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. 248,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,970,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

