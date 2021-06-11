Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.74. Textron posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 77,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

