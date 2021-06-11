Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.49. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.12. 18,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $989,181. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

