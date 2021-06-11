Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $564.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

