Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,063 shares of company stock worth $37,420,661. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 192.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

