Analysts Expect KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KE’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in KE by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,048,000 after purchasing an additional 821,441 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,389,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. 3,883,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.20. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

