Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.95. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $374.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

