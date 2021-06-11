Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Radware by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

RDWR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.94. 4,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.