Analysts Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $73,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,703.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573 in the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

