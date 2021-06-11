Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post sales of $539.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $558.70 million. Stepan posted sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $131.34. 40,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,806. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

