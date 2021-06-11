Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $263.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

