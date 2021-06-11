Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $14.89

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

