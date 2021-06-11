Analysts Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT at $31.00

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 136,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,904. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.