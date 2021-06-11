Analysts Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) PT at $4.58

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 3.51. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.