Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $216.79

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Saia stock opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Saia will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

