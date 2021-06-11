Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price at $61.08

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

SGH opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.69. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

