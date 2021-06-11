Analyzing MiMedx Group (MDXG) and Its Competitors

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MiMedx Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

This table compares MiMedx Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million -$49.28 million -13.97 MiMedx Group Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.76

MiMedx Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -35.25% -1,262.51% -45.91% MiMedx Group Competitors -666.98% -91.73% -17.81%

Risk and Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MiMedx Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MiMedx Group Competitors 896 3823 7041 187 2.55

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.08%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiMedx Group rivals beat MiMedx Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product for the treatment of wounds related to surgical procedures; EpiCord and AmnioCord that are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts intended for homologous applications; and AmnioFill that consists of particles of connective tissue matrix derived from placental disc and placental membranes. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.