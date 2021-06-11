Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 518 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $20,468.03.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

