Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.50 million-147.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.15 million.

NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 165,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $644.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

