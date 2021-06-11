Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,969. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $135.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

