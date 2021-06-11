Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,514,436. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.