Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

