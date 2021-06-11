Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) PT Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,071.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth $900,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth $4,966,000. QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 9.0% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

