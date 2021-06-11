Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in May

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AOXG remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 26,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
