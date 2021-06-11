Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in May

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AOXG remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 26,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get Aoxing Pharmaceutical alerts:

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aoxing Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.