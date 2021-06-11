Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $40.21

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.21, but opened at $44.74. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 6,330 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

