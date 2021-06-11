Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $136.64. The stock had a trading volume of 265,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,751. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

