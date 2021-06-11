AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $13,074,802. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.