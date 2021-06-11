Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 78,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABR opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

