ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Short Interest Update

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RLLY remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. ARC Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc, together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines.

