Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 8,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,589,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $750.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 911.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.