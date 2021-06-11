Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.36. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

