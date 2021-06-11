Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 2,040 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

